South Africa: This Drought Is Driven By the Climate Crisis, Not Just Bad Weather

29 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Siyabulela Manona

When extreme weather events happen, the narrative is either focused on severe floods or severe drought, with no mention of the fundamental driver, climate change. The solutions are misdirected to addressing the symptoms instead of addressing climate adaptation and response.

Crisis has the potential to elicit the best or the worst in people. The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, reminds me of the old-age song Lala bhabhana, mus'ukulila, umam'uyeza... , which in the dominant lingua franca, English, approximately translates to "sleep small baby, do not cry, mom is coming.... "

While not implying she was a cry-baby in her early childhood, and considering her age, Mama Sisulu (the senior) must have sung this song to baby Lindiwe umpteen times. She is now repeatedly singing the same song to about 50 million baby South Africans, in the midst of the worst crisis in human history, climate change. No, there is ample reason to worry.

As if throwing money at the problem helps, the South African government carries an annual water infrastructure spend of approximately R42-billion. In the 2018/19 financial year, the Giyani Water Project received a share of approximately R3.5-billion of this allocation, while 108 villages in Limpopo are...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

