South Africa: Afrojack, Black Coffee, Steve Aoki and More to Headline Main Stage At Ultra 2020

Cape Town — The eagerly anticipated Ultra South Africa 2020 Phase 1 artist lineup is finally here and features a stacked roster of legendary artists making their festival debuts, alongside veteran acts returning for another year of high-octane performances.

Headlining the 2020 Main Stage is returning hitmaker, and international crowd-pleaser, DJ Snake, who will be back to close down the Cape Town and Joburg shows in the spectacular fashion he is known for, and that Ultranauts who saw him here last time will remember fondly.

Ultra SA's Main Stage will also feature South Africa's own Black Coffee, who is one of the region's proudest dance music exports and has cemented South Africa as a hub for inventive deeper, electronic sounds.

Playing alongside these two legends is none other than the time-travelling global DJ superstar Steve Aoki on his first Ultra SA appearance.View this post on Instagram

The Phase 1 lineup for #UltraSA2020 had landed! Featuring: @afrojack @realblackcoffee The return of @dashberlin @djsnake @jamiejonesmusic (South Africa Debut) @steveaoki More to be announced... Tickets available for purchase now at ultrasouthafrica.com/tickets

A post shared by Ultra South Africa (@ultrasouthafrica) on Oct 29, 2019 at 3:59am PDT

Aoki was recently ranked as one of DJ Mag's Top 10 DJs in the world, and SA Ultranauts are in for a treat with his thunderous performance. Recently after a mind-blowing performance closing the Main Stage of Ultra Japan, flying back into Ultra SA for the third year, Dutch superstar Afrojack will return to blow up the energy of the Main Stage as he does every time he's here.

Jeffrey Sutorius, previously the frontman of Dutch supergroup Dash Berlin who is now carrying on the moniker solo, will be bringing Dash Berlin to Ultra SA to reintroduce local trance fans to the iconic project in all its glory.

Stay tuned for new announcements including artists, the brand-new BudX stage, and the return of the 5FM stage, plus expanded production plans for 2020.

Tickets are available for purchase exclusively at Ultra's website.

TICKET PRICING:

CAPE TOWN:

General admission

Tier 1: R500 (SOLD OUT)

Tier 2: R650

Tier 3: R750

VIP

Tier 1: R900 (SOLD OUT)

Tier 2: R1250

Tier 3: R1500

JOHANNESBURG:

General Admission:

Tier 1: R600 (SOLD OUT)

Tier 2: R800

Tier 3: R950

VIP

Tier 1: R1000 (SOLD OUT)

Tier 2: R1500

Tier 3: R2000

VVIP

Tier 1: R3000

Tier 2: R4000

All ticket prices do not include service charges, taxes and fees.

Compiled by Alex Isaacs.

Photo: Gallo.

Source: Channel24