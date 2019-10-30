South Africa: Tracy McGregor and Marc Buhrer Are Engaged After 14 Years of Dating

Cape Town — Local model Tracy McGregor and her boyfriend of 14 years Marc Buhrer are engaged.

According to Huisgenoot Marc popped the question at the couple's home. Tracy tells the magazine that Marc woke her up and walked to her side of the bed, where he dropped down on one knee on Monday.

The couple is currently expecting their first child together - a boy.

Tracy, who says the proposal was a surprise, shared a photo of the engagement ring on Instagram, writing: "Dreams really do come true," followed by the ring emoji.

Friends and followers have taken to the comment section of the post to congratulate the bride-to-be, including Jeannie D, Gina Myers, Bailey Schneider and Fezile Mkhize.

Source: The Juice