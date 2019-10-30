South Africa: Eastern Cape Finally Declared a Drought Disaster Area

29 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

More than two weeks after the Eastern Cape government decided to declare the province a drought disaster area, the notice was published in the Government Gazette on Tuesday.

A signed notice declaring the Eastern Cape province a drought disaster area was published in the Government Gazette on Tuesday morning.

This came after months of political campaigns, angry words and delays which have so far prevented the drought-stricken province from accessing national disaster funding. The Northern Cape has received R50-million and the Western Cape has recently accessed close to R150-million, with R50-million being made available immediately.

The notice was published in an extraordinary issue of the Government Gazette and signed by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

The declaration follows a meeting between AgriEC and the premier in Queenstown last week.

AgriEC spokesman Doug Stern said the meeting had been a great success -- the premier undertook to have the province declared a disaster area as soon as possible.

The Democratic Alliance's Retief Odendaal, who has been campaigning for a disaster declaration for months, said this would allow the national government to make much-needed drought relief funding available to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

