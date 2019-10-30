Kenya: No, I'm Not Pregnant - Betty Kyalo

30 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Media personality Betty Kyalo says she is not expectant, contrary to rumours doing the rounds on social media.

It followed continuous speculation after she posted a recent photo on Instagram which appeared to show her having a slightly bigger tummy.

"I'm only expecting a good game tonight na hata Ivana hawezi kubali," Betty cheekily explained.

The ever-smiling Kyalo's previous marriage to fellow news anchor Dennis Okari lasted less than a year.

She has since confessed to having moved on and dated a prominent politician for some time but that too didn't work.

She is now reported to be dating, but the identity of the man in her life remains unknown, thanks to her tactic of posting his picture but cropping out his face.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

