South Africa: Dlamini Looking for a Origins of Golf Double

30 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Michael Vlismas

Knysna — Nobuhle Dlamini is chasing her second victory on this year's Vodacom Origins of Golf series after taking a one-stroke lead in the first round of the Origins of Golf Final at the Simola Golf and Country Estate on Tuesday.

The Sunshine Ladies Tour professional is one of six golfers playing alongside the men's Sunshine Tour professionals in the 36-hole pro-am of the Origins of Golf Final, but while also competing in their own individual women's competition for their own prize money.

Dlamini opened with a round of one-over-par 73 in windy conditions and leads by one stroke over Scotland's Jane Turner.

Lejan Lewthwaite was dealt a severe blow to her title hopes when she initially signed for a two-under-par 70 but was then penalised six shots for placing on her first three holes, giving her a four-over-par 76. There was no placing allowed and Lewthwaite was given a two-shot penalty for each of the three times she placed.

"It's my fault. When I found out about it on the course, I think I just relaxed after that and thought what have I got to lose. So I played some solid golf after that. Hopefully I can make up those shots in the final round," said Lewthwaite.

But Dlamini has her sights set on a second title on the Vodacom Origins series after winning at Selborne Golf Estate. The only Sunshine Ladies Tour professional to have won twice on the series so far this year is Casandra Hall.

"I'd love that. I'm looking forward to the final round and I'll just stick to my gameplan and commit to my shots," she said.

"I'm hitting it well off the tee, which is something I have been struggling with. I didn't make as many putts as I would've liked though, but I'll work on that."

Lee-Anne Pace is also in the field this week and opened with a four-over-par 76.

