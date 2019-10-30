South Africa: Duminy's Return to Winelands Excites Paarl Rocks

Cape Town — JP Duminy's return to the winelands region where he will don the colours of Paarl Rocks might just give the team the much-needed edge ahead of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) 2.0 campaign.

The 34-year-old Duminy first represented the local first-class franchise team, WP Boland, as a teen all-rounder on his way to a 15-year international career with the Proteas before calling time on his international career at the end of the recent 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England.

"We had a strategic plan about JP and why we wanted him here... He is looking forward to be here among our fans and will play a massive role in bringing the trophy to Boland Park," said Rocks' President, Angelo Carolissen.

Duminy missed out in last year's tournament because of a hand injury- but was already licking his lips at the prospect of lining up alongside his former team-mates in Proteas - Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamzi.

James Vince, the English international, will this year join a team that narrowly lost out in their play-off fixture last year.

"I am looking forward to this edition after I missed out last year and being a part of a new team. There was an amazing vibe at Paarl last year. Also, I am excited with the good mix of experience and youth in our squad, most importantly, they are good people," said Duminy.

"That's the thing that I enjoy the most about team environments, and playing alongside different kinds of people, be it international or local where get to share the same dressing room and get to see what makes them tick. Those are things that I enjoy, getting to operate in different cultures, creating a high performing culture in a short space of time."

The Rocks open the campaign with a Cape Derby against Cape Town Blitz at home on Sunday, November 10.

Tickets for all tournament matches are available across all Ticketpro retail outlets around the country costing from R60 each, with discounts offered for scholars, students and pensioners.

- Cricket South Africa

Source: Sport24