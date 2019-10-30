South Africa: Duminy's Return to Winelands Excites Paarl Rocks

30 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — JP Duminy's return to the winelands region where he will don the colours of Paarl Rocks might just give the team the much-needed edge ahead of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) 2.0 campaign.

The 34-year-old Duminy first represented the local first-class franchise team, WP Boland, as a teen all-rounder on his way to a 15-year international career with the Proteas before calling time on his international career at the end of the recent 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England.

"We had a strategic plan about JP and why we wanted him here... He is looking forward to be here among our fans and will play a massive role in bringing the trophy to Boland Park," said Rocks' President, Angelo Carolissen.

Duminy missed out in last year's tournament because of a hand injury- but was already licking his lips at the prospect of lining up alongside his former team-mates in Proteas - Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamzi.

James Vince, the English international, will this year join a team that narrowly lost out in their play-off fixture last year.

"I am looking forward to this edition after I missed out last year and being a part of a new team. There was an amazing vibe at Paarl last year. Also, I am excited with the good mix of experience and youth in our squad, most importantly, they are good people," said Duminy.

"That's the thing that I enjoy the most about team environments, and playing alongside different kinds of people, be it international or local where get to share the same dressing room and get to see what makes them tick. Those are things that I enjoy, getting to operate in different cultures, creating a high performing culture in a short space of time."

The Rocks open the campaign with a Cape Derby against Cape Town Blitz at home on Sunday, November 10.

Tickets for all tournament matches are available across all Ticketpro retail outlets around the country costing from R60 each, with discounts offered for scholars, students and pensioners.

- Cricket South Africa

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.