South Africa: Part 1 - If South Africa Wants to Emulate the Portuguese Success and Avoid the Greek Disaster, We Must Stop Full-Blown Austerity

30 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Neil Coleman

Unless a major shift has happened and this austerity plan abandoned, the proposed approach will have disastrous implications for our economy, and plunge us into recession, if not a deep economic depression similar to the 2008/9 economic crisis.

"What's very clear is that austerity, which we in some parts of the G20 thought was absolutely necessary... is no longer the answer. In South Africa, as well, we have some austerity fans amongst our public commentators and its time to rethink." -- Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Finance 2016. Reuters 26 July 2016

The state may have to implement "surgical and difficult austerity measures" -- Deputy President David Mabuza address to the annual Nedlac conference in Johannesburg. Fin 24 September 14 2018

NB: In Part 2 we will look at alternatives to austerity.

In a previous Daily Maverick article, I argued that South Africa needs a three-pronged package of systemic change if we are to emerge from the current crisis. This package is summed up in three terms: stabilise, stimulate, and structurally transform.

Stabilise: includes measures to support and stabilise most depressed and marginalised communities and crisis-hit industries

Stimulate: requires a macroeconomic stimulus package -- monetary, fiscal, and investment measures -- to...

