South Africa: Clean Rivers - the Litter Traps and Solid Waste Pollution of the Hennops River - a Race Against the Coming Rains

Activists propose a River of Origins corridor. But in the meantime, river cleanup campaigns show how to build communities without borders and create livelihoods from waste collection.

The gigantic quantities of plastic pollution coming down the Hennops River from its wetland fountain sources in Tembisa pollute its 100km length, and beyond, with thousands of tons of plastic. One of our most polluted rivers, there are already three huge plastic and styrofoam islands lower down in the river, one over 100 meters long and so tightly packed that one can walk over it. This waste decays into microplastics, while the styrofoam constantly releases endocrine disrupters.

So polluted are the river's banks that in the course of Fresh.ngo's numerous river-side cleanups, an average of 150 rubbish bags full of plastics has been collected over just 50 metres. It is also extremely hard work to extract the plastics from branches and in the soil where it is deposited after every flood.

Activists involved in river cleanups find it very demoralising when the cleaned areas get filled with plastic again after the next flood. After a decade the authorities haven't made a dent in this problem, and it is getting exponentially worse.

Today there...