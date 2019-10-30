South Africa: The Ingonyama Trust Tramples On the Democratic Rights of Citizens

analysis

The law creating the Ingonyama Trust was passed on the very last day of existence of the Bantustan administration and created a pocket of land in democratic South Africa that would be immune to any state land reform programmes: a pocket where residents would be held to different rules and rights than elsewhere in the country.

The 2018-2019 annual report of the Ingonyama Trust Board includes a testy claim from Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini that the board was not consulted on recommendations for the trust's future by the Motlanthe High Level Panel on Land.

This is surprising. The board was invited to, and attended a round table session with the panel during its deliberations. In turn, it invited the panel to attend a consultation meeting, to which the panel sent a representative. But in its final report, the panel indicated that it believed the trust to be abrogating the land rights of those it exists to protect. The panel called for the repeal, or at least the amendment of, the 1994 act that established the trust on the eve of South Africa's first democratic elections.

The panel's view has renewed a debate about how it came to be that just...