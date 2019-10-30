South Africa: Please Don't Allow the ANC Youth League to Die

opinion

All is not well in the ANCYL and the situation is getting worse. Branches of the youth league are dysfunctional and not programme-driven. Factionalism and gatekeeping have become the order of the day.

An Open Letter to the ANC NEC:

Revolutionary Greetings ANC National Executive Committee,

It is neither organisational nor usual for a member of the ANC Youth League or ANC to write an open letter to the leadership, as one would usually be told to go to one's branch to raise matters organisationally. Unfortunately, material conditions do not allow me to go to my branch of the ANCYL due to the difficult conditions one finds oneself in as an activist.

But my revolutionary consciousness does not allow me to turn a blind eye to the current status of the ANCYL. My heart is bleeding looking at the status of the league, being a product of both this organisation and the glorious movement.

As we celebrated the Morogoro Conference 50th anniversary this month linking it to the life of President OR Tambo, it would be correct for the leadership to really reflect on the status of the ANCYL and not reflect along factional lines within the ANC NEC. Comrade...