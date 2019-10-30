Sudan: A 25-Year-Old Gang-Raped in West Darfur

Turr — A soldier of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman from Turr camp for the on Sunday afternoon in a farming area one kilometre outside Turr in West Jebel Marra, Central Darfur.

A family member told Radio Dabanga that the woman was tending her farm when a soldier allegedly threatened her and then raped her at gunpoint.

The relative confirmed that when the family learned about the incident, they immediately reported it to the army headquarters in Turr. The army began procedures and arrested the suspect.

The victim was taken to Nierteti hospital for treatment.

Earlier this month, A 14-year-old girl was repeatedly raped by a group of gunmen who accosted her on her way home from school in the area of Koron in Golo locality in Darfur's Jebel Marra.

A week earlier a 13-year-old girl was raped, allegedly by two soldiers, near Sortony camp for displaced people in Kabkabiya locality in North Darfur.