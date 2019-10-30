Nigeria: World Bank, NERC, NLNG, DMO Set for 2019 Alaghodaro Summit

30 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

Barely two weeks to 2019 edition of the Alaghodaro Summit, more local and international players in the business scene have made strong commitments to be at the event, which has become a rallying point for Nigeria's business community.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie said the state government has gotten confirmation that the World Bank Country Director, Mr Shubham Chaudhuri; Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha; Chairman, Board of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Prof. James Momoh would all be at the event.

Others are Managing Director, Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG), Mr Tony Attah; Country Director, DAI, Dr Joe Abah and Executive Vice-Chairman, Ibadan School of Governance and Public Policy (ISGPP), Prof. Tunji Olaopa, among others.

The governor's aide said the event themed "Delivering to the People: The Next Level," is organised to mark the third-year anniversary of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State, which has set the stage for private sector participation in the state's economy.

According to him, "We are celebrating the governor's third year anniversary by hosting the crème of the business community. We also have those from the development finance sector, such as the World Bank, who have contributed immensely to the progress being recorded in the state.

"There is no denying that Edo State has become the darling of investors and we are pushing to have more investors coming into the state to take advantage of the numerous reforms being implemented in opening up the business space."

He added that the Alaghodaro Summit will feature the Edo Summit, Women's summit, job fair, golf tournament, among others.

He said the state government has everything set for the expanded business and investment summit targeted at the state's growing economy, which would host not less than 1500 youths for the youth summit as well as other business executives and investors.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.