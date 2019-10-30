Namibia: ACC Probes Medical Cheating Scandal

THE Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating a case of foreign-trained medical graduates who allegedly cheated in a competency test last month.

Pending the investigation, the examination results of 297 foreign-trained medical graduates who sat for the Health Professions Council of Namibia (HPCNA) evaluation on 27 September are being withheld.

The Namibian could not establish how many of the 297 graduates are implicated.

The evaluation is a compulsory competency test taken by all medical graduates with foreign qualifications. It is a prerequisite for doctors before they are registered as practitioners with the council. In a letter addressed to the graduates dated 22 October, HPCNA chief executive officer Cornelius Weyulu said although the answer scripts have been marked, there were allegations that graduates cheated during the test.

"The answer scripts have been marked, but there are allegations, supported by preliminary evidence, that some of the graduates who wrote the test had access to the question paper before 27 September," he stated.

Weyulu added that the executive committee of the council decided to withhold the results of the graduates, as well as report the matter to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for further investigation.

He thus asked that students remain patient and calm until the investigations are complete.

"Please be assured that justice and fairness will prevail at the end of the investigation," he added.

Contacted for an update on developments, Weyulu said because the matter is under investigation by the commission, he was not at liberty to speak about it.

The spokesperson of the ACC, Josefina Nghituwamata, confirmed that the matter is being investigated.

"I would like to indicate that the investigations are still at infancy, and therefore we cannot divulge a lot for fear of interfering with investigations," she said.

Nghituwamata added that examination fraud and corruption are serious transgressions that are not tolerated by the commission.

"We, therefore, urge every institution or office to have measures in place to prevent and control (academic) corruption among students and employees," she added.

She furthermore warned all students not to give in to temptations to cheat during examinations.

"They need to be mindful of the fact that if you are caught, cheating has serious consequences, so is the violation of [the] student code of ethics/conduct," she said.

Media reports last year revealed that 238 foreign-trained doctors who sat for the evaluation test had failed. At the time, only two medical graduates and none of the dental graduates passed.

The Namibian reported in 2017 that out of 99 graduates who underwent the evaluation, only 45 were cleared for the health ministry's 2018 medical internship programme. The test has been described by some of the foreign-trained doctors as "unfair."

The allegations of cheating come after several experts in the medical field stated earlier this year that the pre-internship examination that foreign-trained medical graduates were subjected to last year was "too difficult, unnecessary and out of context".

The experts, Dr Shonaq MacKenzie, Dr Rodney Lichtman and Dr Laimi Ashipala, were appointed to an independent examination evaluation panel on 4 June 2019 to assist in deciding whether the examinations were fair, following complaints to the contrary.

Speaking to The Namibian on condition of anonymity last week, one of the graduates who did not write the evaluation test as he is still awaiting his qualification from the health ministry, said those who are cheating were an inconvenience to those who were still to write the test.

"It often comes out as if everybody was cheating or everybody is being dishonest, which is not the case," he said.

The graduate revealed that following the rumours that some graduates were caught cheating, those on a WhatsApp group suggested the removal of the names of those who did not write.

He said the removal of the names from the group did not make sense, as they were not allowed to write the examination because they did not have their qualifications.

"It does not make sense because no one in the group even shared the paper, and we all don't know who had the exam paper. Nobody showed us details about what was in the paper anyway," he continued.