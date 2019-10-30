Sudan: Ayman - Agreement On Pressing Ahead With Achievement of Revolution Goals

Khartoum — Spokesman of Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), Ayman Khalid underscored that the main purpose of the first meeting which brought together the Sovereign Council, Council of Ministers and FFC which took place at the Republican Palace Monday was to discuss issues, objectives and programs of the government of the revolution and to press on stability of the interim period.

He said in a press statement following the meeting discussed key issues such as living and peace , disclosing that the attendees reaffirmed necessity of addressing the root causes for attaining peace and importance of solidarity al level of transitional authority , political components and the ordinary citizens towards achieving comprehensive peace in the country.

The FFC representative added that the meeting also reaffirmed importance of dismantling the state of one party for building a n inclusive state so as the authority represents the Sudanese citizens with their all segments.

He pointed out that it was affirmed continued communication between the transitional authority , FCC and citizens for full achievement of the revolution goals.

He went to say that the meeting reaffirmed necessity of pressing on investigation of all crimes , especially the sit-in dispersal crime , to bring all the perpetrators to justice.