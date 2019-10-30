Sudan: Tripartite Meeting Reaffirms Importance of Joint Coordination

29 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A tripartite meeting drew the Sovereign Council, Council of Ministers and representatives of Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) held at the Republican Palace Monday reaffirmed importance of coordination between the three bodies for making a transitional period a success and achieve goals of the revolution for which martyrs had sacrificed.

Minister of Culture and Information Faisal Mohamed Salih said in a press statement after the meeting that the meeting , the first of its kind and last for three hours , discussed a host of issues and reaffirmed necessity of existence of confidence among the three parties for success of any common project and that many dossiers and issues in this connection.

He stated that the meeting agreed formation of 12-member coordinating committee, four members for each party, to be official of discussing all files and issues.

The Minister added that the Committee includes, Lt. Gen. Yasser Al-Atta, Lt. Gen. Shamsadine Kabbachi, Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Taayeshi, and Ayesha Musa from the Sovereign Council , Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Omer Manis, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Professor Intesar Saghairoon , Minister of Federal Government Chamber, Dr Yousif Al-Dhai and Minister of Culture and Information , Faisal Mohamed Salih representing the Council of Ministers while the FFC is represented in the Committee by Eyman Khalid, Taha Yousif, Ahmed Rabie and Amina Mahmoud.

