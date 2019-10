Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of Presidential Council of Libya, Ahmed Omar Maiteeq arrived here Tuesday on official visit to the country. He was received at Khartoum airport by Foreign Minister, Asma Abdalla and staff of Libya embassy in Khartoum.

Maiteeq's visit program includes holding talks at the republican palace with the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan and the First Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.