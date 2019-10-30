South Africa: Siya Kolisi's Father Takes First Trip Abroad to Watch Son Lead Boks in RWC Final

Photo: Pixabay
Rugby ball.
29 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will have a special man watching him from the stands of the Yokohama Stadium in Japan when he leads out the Boks in Saturday's Rugby World Cup final against England.

The match will also be Siya's 50th in a Bok jersey, having made his debut against Scotland in Nelspruit in 2013.

The special man will be his father, Fezakele Kolisi.

The news was shared by Siya's wife, Rachel, on her Instagram account on Monday.

Captioned "My dads are on their way to Japan... " the post also revealed it would be Fezakele's first trip abroad.

'What a time to be alive," she ended the caption.

It is also extra special as Fezakele missed Siya's first match as Bok captain last year, but will now watch him in arguably the biggest game of his captaincy to date.

The Springboks will be playing in their third World Cup final on Saturday (kick-off at 11:00 local time), having won both the 1995 and 2007 finals.

The 12-year difference between the two World Cup wins has been dubbed a good omen for the Boks in some quarters, with Siya recalling, after their narrow 19-16 win over Wales in the semi-final on Sunday, how he watched the 2007 final at a local tavern because he did not have a TV at home.

"I was watching it in a tavern because I didn't have a TV at home," he told reporters. "I know what it did for us back then. I have never seen people come together over sport [like that]."

Ahead of Saturday's final, President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired the opening shot to his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, tweeting: "See you on Saturday BoJo when you will be watching Siya, the team and I hoist high the Webb Ellis Cup."

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.