South Africa: Kleinveldt, Smith Hold Up Warriors

29 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — An unbeaten 81-run partnership between Matthew Kleinveldt and Jason Smith helped the Cape Cobras fight back on day two of their 4-Day Franchise Series encounter against the Warriors in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The pair helped their side recover from 73 for four to reach stumps on 154 for four, still trailing by 196 after the visitors had early posted 350 at Newlands.

Fresh from a career-best 175 in the previous game, Kleinveldt was the key man for the home side thanks to his unbeaten 70 (164 balls, 13 fours), while Smith was alongside him on 41.

They were fighting to get their side out of a hole, which was created by a double strike from Glenton Stuurman (2/31).

Earlier, it was the Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts who helped lift his side to a strong first-innings score.

The team from the Eastern Cape resumed batting on day two on 189 for three, with Yaseen Vallie (63 off 125 balls, 5 fours) key for them early on after he completed a well-played half century.

And, after a quick triple strike by pick of the bowlers George Linde (3/67), the Warriors then looked like they were throwing away their initiative by falling to 226 for six.

But Andrew Birch (25) offered support for his skipper in a 46-run seventh wicket stand, with Jade de Klerk (13) and Stuurman (15) helping push the score to the 350-mark when the visitors were finally dismissed.

Smuts was the last man standing, unbeaten on 75 off 102 balls (10 fours).

Apart from Linde, there were also three wickets each for Dane Piedt (3/84) and Dane Paterson (3/68).

Janneman Malan (0), Pieter Malan (17), Zubayr Hamza (0) and Kyle Verreynne (16) then all fell cheaply, before the rescue act by Kleinveldt and Smith, although the pair will know that there is still plenty of work ahead on day three.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.