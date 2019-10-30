South Africa: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo Calls On Public to Get Involved in Health Revolution

30 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
interview

At a press briefing in Parliament, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, confirmed that already more than 100,000 written submissions had been received on the NHI Bill. Ahead of the upcoming public hearings on the bill, PMG caught up with Dhlomo.

The NHI Bill was introduced to Parliament in August 2019 and is currently under consideration by the National Assembly's Portfolio Committee on Health. The bill is currently going through the stipulated parliamentary processes, including a public participation period, which might inform some amendments to the bill, before it is put before the National Assembly for a vote. The portfolio committee invited stakeholders and interested parties to submit written submissions on the bill (deadline is 29 November).

If the National Assembly passes the bill, it will be referred to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), for a similar process and concurrence. Because this is a Section 76 bill and affects the interest, concerns and capacities of the provinces, the more say the provinces will have on its content. If the NCOP passes it, it will then be referred to the president for assent. Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on health.(Photo: Facebook)...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.