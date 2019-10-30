Somalia: Ugandan Dictator Iddi Amin's Somali Sons

29 October 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Following the field visit by Ugandan MPs on Sunday to Albeska forward operating base where they interacted with UPDF troops and local leadership as well as witnessing a demonstration by the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), the legislators.

The team led by the state minister for defence, Col Charles Okello Engola, visited a level II hospital in Mogadishu which is manned by UPDF doctors and nurses.

The facility is managed by Lt Dr Hawa Katusiime and receives 1500 patients per month, both UPDF and civilians. Katusiime is assisted by Brig. James Kiyengo, a surgeon credited for starting fistula surgeries in Somalia.

The legislators while in Arbiska also met local security leaders and were introduced to Sheikh Abdulai Idi Amin, son of late President Idi Amin Dada. He is a serving member of the Somali National Army and says he was one of two children born to the former leader and a Somali woman from Baidoa.

Sheikh Amin said he has never seen his relatives in Uganda, something Engola promised to fix by linking him to members of his family including Gen. Taban Amin who is a director in the Internal Security Organisation.

The team also visited the UPDF mechanical workshop where all military vehicles are repaired.

