Gambia: What Constitutes Ethical Investigative Journalism and Report Writing?

29 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

It is very common to find reports of opinions presented as facts, followed by the pursuit of those against whom adverse comments are made to get them to respond or refute any allegation. In most instances, the opinion first published is believed.

Proper or ethical standards in journalism require the dissemination of information which is true or believed to be true. This means that opinions given to journalists as facts must be thoroughly investigated before determining whether it is governed by facts or fiction. To disseminate any information without facts to back an opinion and expect to get to the facts by presuming the opinion to be true is to flout the ethics of the profession.

This is why principles serve as oversight to ensure that the pen is guided by truth, good faith and the public interest. In any country where journalists are guided by ethical principles, the public would be free from fake news.

The battle against fake news is the battle to temper journalists on the ethics of the profession and arm them with the heart and mind not to publish anything they have not properly investigated to the level of gathering sufficient facts to make their stories worth accepting as the truth.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.