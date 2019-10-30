Sudan: We Will Support and Continue to Achieve the Revolution Goals - SCP

29 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of the Sudanese Congress Party(SCP), Engineer Omar Al-Degair , leading figure at Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), underscored that SCP would remain at the national heart and standing alongside its people for safeguarding the revolution and realizing its goals.

In interview to SUNA published on its website, Al-Degair said SCP concern with dispensing justice , giving martyrs their rights , accomplishing peace , supporting reform programs during the transitional period.

He indicated that SCP would remain in touch with the public to learn from them and to learn with them and that the party is state of continued interaction with their issues over their issues at all levels.

He said they would exert their utmost efforts to present a good partisan experiment based on institutionalism , democracy and honesty , saying we are working for preparing the party organizationally and politically for running the coming elections through a national, modern and enlightening program and we hope that it expresses aspirations of our people and wins its confidence.

