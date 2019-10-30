Sudan: Hamdok and Maiteeq Discuss Cooperation Between Sudan and Libya

29 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum,Oct29(SUNA)-The Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok met, Tuesday at his office the Deputy Chairman of Presidential Council of Libya, Ahmed Omar Maiteeq, in the presence of Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ambassador Omar Bashir Manis and Foreign Minister, Asmaa Mohammed Abdullah.

Maiteeq congratulated Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk on his appointment as prime minister ,the formation of the transitional government and the national consensus on transitional arrangements.

The meeting also discussed all aspects of cooperation between the two countries, especially on economic field.

The Libyan delegation expressed desire to resume and expand Libyan investments in Sudan.

The two sides agreed to form a joint ministerial committee on cooperation between the two countries.

