Sudan Youth Association Supports Peace Efforts

Khartoum — Chairman of Sudan Youth Association(SYA) has announced support to government efforts to achieve just peace in the country through political declaration signed between the government and Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the roadmap struck between the government and the SPLM-N which is led by Abdul-Aziz Al-Hilo.

He considered the efforts a positive indication for accomplishment of peace and an approach for addressing root causes of problems in the Sudan.

The SYA Chairperson , Ayoub Mohamed Abbas affirmed in a statement to SUNA the failure of bilateral solutions during the defunct regime that they heightened differences and had no political feasibility.

He indicated that the solution lies in achievement of inclusive and just peace throughout the country , stressing that democracy could be attained unless peace is achieved , war is stopped and political stability is realized.

Ayoub called for holding an inclusive constitutional conference during which a national and political reconciliations between the Sudanese political components.

He urged the transitional government to fulfill its commitments towards achievement of youth aspirations , provision of work opportunities and engagement of youth at levels of government.

Ayoub also urged the national political forces to raise above the narrow partisan interests for achieving the Sudanese people' s aspiration for decent living.