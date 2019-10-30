Sudan Youth Association Supports Peace Efforts

29 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of Sudan Youth Association(SYA) has announced support to government efforts to achieve just peace in the country through political declaration signed between the government and Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the roadmap struck between the government and the SPLM-N which is led by Abdul-Aziz Al-Hilo.

He considered the efforts a positive indication for accomplishment of peace and an approach for addressing root causes of problems in the Sudan.

The SYA Chairperson , Ayoub Mohamed Abbas affirmed in a statement to SUNA the failure of bilateral solutions during the defunct regime that they heightened differences and had no political feasibility.

He indicated that the solution lies in achievement of inclusive and just peace throughout the country , stressing that democracy could be attained unless peace is achieved , war is stopped and political stability is realized.

Ayoub called for holding an inclusive constitutional conference during which a national and political reconciliations between the Sudanese political components.

He urged the transitional government to fulfill its commitments towards achievement of youth aspirations , provision of work opportunities and engagement of youth at levels of government.

Ayoub also urged the national political forces to raise above the narrow partisan interests for achieving the Sudanese people' s aspiration for decent living.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.