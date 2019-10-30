Sudan: Committee to reconsider the dismissed employees holds meeting

Khartoum — The committee to consider the issue of arbitrarily dismissal of civil service employed from June 1989 up to December 2019 Tuesday held its first meeting at the Council of Ministers.

The meeting, which was chaired by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Hanim Burhanuddin Mohammed, reviewed the methodology of the committee's work and steps to streamline the situations of the dismissed persons.

The committee recommended working out of including all the dismissed through the formation of sub-committees in the ministries for enlisting, in addition to full financial and moral compensation for the dismissed.

The committee was set up through a decision of the Council of Ministers to consider the issue of arbitrarily dismissed persons from the civil service since June 1989.