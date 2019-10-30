Sudan: Human Rights Knowledge Centre Launched At North Darfur University

El Fasher — A new Human Rights Knowledge Centre has been opened at the University of El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, with the cooperation of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

On Monday, the Minister of Welfare and Social Development, Lina El Sheikh on behalf of the Sudan Prime Minister Hamdouk, and Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, inaugurated the Human Rights Knowledge Centre at the Faculty of Sharia and Law at El Fasher University. It was established in cooperation between the University and the UNDP.

At the opening of the centre, Mohammed reiterated the significance of human rights and the rule of law for the future of Sudan. She expressed her hope that the centre will lead young men and women as the future of Sudan to achieve their goals. Mohammed also pledged to continue supporting the efforts leading to peace, the rule of law, and the preservation of human rights.

Minister El Sheikh emphasised that the transitional government is working hard to achieve an effective partnership with local and international NGOs to realise the hopes that the Sudanese people aspire to during the great December revolution. Mohammed confirmed that her ministry's priorities for the next phase are to achieve a decent life for the people affected by the war in Darfur during the last years.