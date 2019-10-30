Sudan: Doctors in Sudan's River Nile State Strike Over Lack of Medical Basics

Atbara — On Monday, the doctors at Atbara Teaching Hospital in Sudan's River Nile state went on an open-ended strike for non-emergency cases because of the lack of basic medical equipment and life-saving medicines at the hospital.

The doctors attributed the problems to the current administration, which they described as corrupt. The doctors conditioned lifting the strike with the response to all their demands, in particular, a formation of an alternative board of directors that can take decisions collectively.

Dr Tamir Abdelgadir told Radio Dabanga that the hospital lacks the simplest life-saving medicines such as oxygen and saline solutions, which he said has resulted in the death of a patient in the hospital.

He attributed the deterioration of services in the hospital to the current administration that "works against the spirit of the revolution".

Dr Abdelgadir: "We are not going to lift the strike unless our demands are met which are dissolving the current administration, forming a new board of directors that includes all heads of departments in the hospital, a solution to the problem of services in the hospital and suitable working environment."