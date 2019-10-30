Sudan Police - 'Musa Hilal Trial Criminal, Not Political'

Khartoum — Sudanese police have revealed new details about the arrest and trial by Court Martial of former Janjaweed leader Musa Hilal, asserting that he was arrested on criminal charges rather than a political issue.

The Darfur Bar Association has described the trial of Hilal and his affiliates as invalid and has no legal ground because the alleged crimes relate to the resisting and opposing the former regime, which are legitimate activities that cannot constitute crimes.

However police statement now claim that Hilal's forces attacked the police seized 13 vehicles in Ghurrat Elzawiya in 2014.

The police stated that Hilal's forces led by his son attacked their forces on their way to El Fasher from Kabkabiya on February 8 2019 at Jebel Tarma. The attack resulted in the deaths of 15 and 45 others were wounded. The police claim that one vehicles was destroyed and five others seized in the attack.

The police also reiterated that "Musa Hilal belongs to the armed forces and he is facing criminal charges under the Sudanese Criminal Code at Central El Fasher police station."

The police explained that the indictment consists of the military judiciary and the public prosecution, as well as the police, who joined them as a claimant.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, relatives of detainees of the Revolutionary Awakening Council held a protest vigil in front of the Attorney General's office in Khartoum on Sunday, demanding the release of all detainees including their leader Musa Hilal.