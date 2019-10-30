Cameroon: Alleged Autopsy On Late Mayor Patrick Ekema Esunge - Disclaimer of General Manager of Sopecam

29 October 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

29 oct. 2019 15:41

DISCLAIMER

Alleged Autopsy On Late Mayor Patrick Ekema Esunge

Cameroon Tribune's Rebuttal of Malicious Publication

The General Manager of Cameroon News and Publication Corporation (SOPECAM) and Publisher of the national bilingual daily, Cameroon Tribune, has learnt with disbelief the circulation of an article on social media captioned, "Ekema Patrick Esunge may have been poisoned with Botox, autopsy test show," purportedly from Cameroon Tribune on the autopsy carried on the corpse of the late Mayor of Buea Council, Patrick Ekema Esunge.

The General Manager of SOPECAM wishes to clarify public opinion that the said article has never been published in any editions of Cameroon Tribune and its author, a certain Marline Eko Nalowa, does not form part of the indefatigable staff of Cameroon Tribune or any other publication of SOPECAM. The publication in question is simply fake news and should be taken as such. Visibly, the article on the alleged autopsy on late Mayor Patrick Ekema Esunge, is pure manipulation of public opinion by detractors full of bad faith. The General Manager states that on Monday October 28, 2019, Cameroon Tribune on page 5 reported the passing on of the Mayor of Buea and the shock it left in his municipality. Cameroon Tribune therefore dissociates itself from this malicious publication and reiterates its unshakeable stand to continually inform, educate and sensitise the public with verified and verifiable information.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Health
Pregnancy and Childbirth
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.