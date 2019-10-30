Cameroon: Alleged Autopsy On Late Mayor Patrick Ekema Esunge - Disclaimer of General Manager of Sopecam

29 oct. 2019 15:41

DISCLAIMER

Alleged Autopsy On Late Mayor Patrick Ekema Esunge

Cameroon Tribune's Rebuttal of Malicious Publication

The General Manager of Cameroon News and Publication Corporation (SOPECAM) and Publisher of the national bilingual daily, Cameroon Tribune, has learnt with disbelief the circulation of an article on social media captioned, "Ekema Patrick Esunge may have been poisoned with Botox, autopsy test show," purportedly from Cameroon Tribune on the autopsy carried on the corpse of the late Mayor of Buea Council, Patrick Ekema Esunge.

The General Manager of SOPECAM wishes to clarify public opinion that the said article has never been published in any editions of Cameroon Tribune and its author, a certain Marline Eko Nalowa, does not form part of the indefatigable staff of Cameroon Tribune or any other publication of SOPECAM. The publication in question is simply fake news and should be taken as such. Visibly, the article on the alleged autopsy on late Mayor Patrick Ekema Esunge, is pure manipulation of public opinion by detractors full of bad faith. The General Manager states that on Monday October 28, 2019, Cameroon Tribune on page 5 reported the passing on of the Mayor of Buea and the shock it left in his municipality. Cameroon Tribune therefore dissociates itself from this malicious publication and reiterates its unshakeable stand to continually inform, educate and sensitise the public with verified and verifiable information.