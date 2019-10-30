Ghana: Ashaiman Municipal Assembly Embraces Tree Planting ... to Fight Climate Change

The Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) has embarked on an ambitious tree planting exercise, with over 50,000 seedlings to be planted as part of efforts to curb the effects of climate change.

To this end, the assembly has so far planted 2,800 varieties of trees in some suburbs in the municipality including Lebanon and Middle East.

Mr Albert Boakye Okyere, Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive, speaking on the sidelines of the exercise on Friday, said it also formed part of government's Urban Afforestation programme that would make the town and its satellite communities green in 20 years.

According to him, ASHMA was taking the programme serious and would deploy volunteers to water and nurture the seedlings, saying that awards would be given to those who perform their duties.

He explained that the greening would help check the effects on rapid population increase, emissions emanating from vehicles and industry pollution in the area.

Mr Okyere cautioned people who burn used lorry tyres along the Accra-Tema Motorway and others engaged in burning and indiscriminate dumping of refuse to put a stop to it or be arrested.

He stated that the assembly was collaborating with churches, mosques and educational institutions to educate the populace on the benefits of trees.

He added that ASHMA would also organise outreach programmes for youth groups on the need for them to take climate change serious.

