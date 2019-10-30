Ghana: Nya Marks National Youth Week With Health Walk

The National Youth Authority (NYA) on Saturday organised a health walk to commemorate this year's National Youth Week celebration.

With thousands of young people across the country participating, the walk started from the Obra Spot through some principal streets to the Accra Sports Stadium where they went through aerobics session, health screening and a health talk.

The Chief Executive of NYA, Sylvester M. Tetteh and his two deputies, Mrs Akosua Manu and Nelson Owusu Ansah led the participants from selected educational institutions and youth groups.

The Stay Healthy Walk' was aimed at encouraging the youth to exercise regularly to enable them stay fit for national development, Mr Tetteh told the media after the event.

He said the walk gave the NYA the opportunity to explain government initiatives towards creating opportunities for the youth.

He said next year, more initiatives would be rolled out to provide young people with the skills to make them employable and contribute to national development.

This year's celebration, on the theme 'Ghana Beyond Aid; The Youth Factor', seeks to, among other things, celebrate the achievements of the youth in all sectors of the economy and highlight opportunities for them to contribute to the government's Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.

As part of activities, the NYA will host the Commonwealth Youth Senior officials meeting in Accra from October 29 to 30, 2019.

The meeting is expected to provide opportunity for stakeholders to discuss the emerging regional and global youth development issues, identify priorities for action, and track progress of countries on policy recommendations.

"The National Youth Week will be climaxed with the African Youth day celebration on November 1 which will involve the National Youth Parliamentary session. Also, discussions on the theme 'Ghana Beyond Aid; The Youth Factor' will be aired on the various media outlets and the NYA Youth Purity Day will be observed," Mr Sylvester noted at the launch of the youth week.