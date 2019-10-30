Ghana: Cycling - Team Ghana Eyes Laurels At Tour Du Faso

29 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.abayateye

Ghana's contingent at the ongoing Tour Du Faso is looking forward to stamp their authority in the next stage of the competition scheduled for today.

After the third stage on Monday, Rwandan wheeler Mugisha Moise finished in 3hrs 33mins 20secs to beat Angolan poster boy Dario Manuel Antonio to the leaders Jersey by 34 seconds.

Nikiema Bachirou of Burkina Faso came second in 3hrs 33mins 54secs with Angolan Dario Manuel Antonio making it in a time of 3hrs 33mins 54secs to place third.

It was generally a flat race for the rollers straight from Tenkodogo into Dapaong, the Northern part of the Togolese community close to Bawku and Bolgatanga.

The road, according to reports, was totally flat and all 85 cyclists were viciously concentrated in the rolling with occasional attacks upfront.

It demanded strong legs for cyclists to stay in competition and Ghana's Golden Pedals did well to finish the race.

The Golden Pedals kept their composure in the unfriendly bunch to secure an appreciable finish.

Ghana's Razak Umar, Abdul Rahman and Solomon Tagoe described the event as very competitive.

According to them, when tiredness sets in, the Rwandans and Angolans began to increase the "fire" and they needed to meet up.

According to reports, Ghana's Anthony Boakye who was heading towards a first 10 finish was practically thrown off the bunch to settle for the 39th position out of the 82 cyclists.

Abdulrazak Umar and Emmanuel Sackey placed 59th and 60th respectively.

Rahman came 69th, with Solomon Tagoe and Gabriel Tettey placing 71st and 72nd in that order.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.