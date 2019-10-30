African Development Bank, NDB Partner to Deliver Life-Changing Projects

29 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The African Development Bank and the New Development Bank have signed an agreement to promote new impact projects to improve lives of millions of Africans.

Under the deal, the New Development Bank, a multilateral development bank established by BRICS countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will work with the African Development Bank to jointly identify, prepare and co-finance projects in countries of mutual interest.

The two institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement on 18 October, on the sidelines of the World Bank annual meetings, formalising the partnership and general cooperation between them.

"Through this cooperation, we will realise our shared objectives of promoting economic and social development, and deliver sustainable development and infrastructure projects at scale that change the lives of millions," African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina said, following the signing.

Projects to be targeted cut across clean energy, transport infrastructure, irrigation, water resource management and sanitation, sustainable urban development, and economic cooperation and integration.

"This MoU creates a platform for sharing knowledge and deepening synergies between the African Development and NDB. The two banks will consider each other as 'preferred' partners and will harness their respective resource advantages and professional expertise, to build a long-term, stable and mutually beneficial relationship," Kundapur Vaman Kamath, President of the New Development Bank, said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
External Relations
Africa
International Organisations
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.