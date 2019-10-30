Ghana: PFAG Pledges Support for New FA

The Professional Footballers' Association of Ghana (PFAG) has congratulated members of the newly elected executive body of the Ghana Football Association.

The PFAG specially congratulated Mr Kurt Okraku on his election as the president of the GFA.

"The PFAG, as the mother body of all professional footballers in the country, is hopeful that your tenure will bring to fruition our shared aspirations for a remarkable revival and timely transformation of the game we all love and cherish domestically; and we look forward to working hand in hand with your administration for the good of Ghana football", a statement signed by Mr Nat Laryea said.

"We also wish to offer a well-deserved pat on the back to all stakeholders, membership of the Normalisation Committee, candidates, delegates, media personnel and the entire Ghana football fraternity for your best efforts in ensuring that a professional, unprecedented and historic election process was held in a truly transparent and democratic manner."

"We are also hopeful that under your leadership the welfare of professional footballers both male and female will be of prime interest and improve considerably."

"The PFAG will continue to be a partner in development, and also stand with all football stakeholders and for stakeholders."