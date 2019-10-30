Ghana: Kotoko Pip SAN Pedro in Confed Cup

29 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E. Hope

Kumasi Asante Kotoko fought hard to beat their Ivorian counterparts, San Pedro, 1-0 in the first leg of the CAF Confederation tournament at the Baba Yara Stadium, yesterday.

The only goal of the game was scored by Naby Keita from the spot kick late in the game.

The result left followers wondering what could be in store for them in the return encounter, judging from the resilience of the Ivorians.

The first 45 minutes of the tournament, which ended goalless, was played on Sunday, but was called off following the heavy rains that left the pitch in a bad state.

The rain was intermittent during the first half, but set in heavily after the break, forcing authorities to reschedule the remaining half to Monday, per FIFA rules.

Kotoko began in earnest but the Ivorians looked cool and relaxed, matching them boot for boot.

And, a good defensive play by Ampem Decosta denied Mbondi Christ from scoring in the 55th minute.

Emmanuel Gyamfi, in a counter, picked a loose ball and sent a relay to Songne Yacouba, but his powerful header was tipped over the bar by keeper Tra Tape in the 57th minute.

A beautiful run by Justice Blay picked the run of Naby Keita who came close to scoring but clashed with keeper Tra Tape as the ball dangled into a corner kick in the 75th minute,with the resultant kick wasted.

When all was pointing into a goalless draw game, Songne Yacouba, was brought down in the box four minutes of the six minutes in time added on for Naby Keita to find the back of the net.

