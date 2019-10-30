South Africa: Food for Waste Project to Empower Impoverished Communities

According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Statistics South Africa on Tuesday, South Africa's unemployment rate increased by 0.1 of a percentage point to 29.1% in the third quarter of 2019.

The survey shows that women, in particular black women and young people are the hardest hit, with more than four in every ten young females not in employment, education or training.

To mitigate unemployment and its associated challenges, with particular focus on rural areas, Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu has partnered with Coca Cola Beverage South Africa to establish a community recycling centre under the banner #WasteIsCurrency and #FoodForWaste.

The department said that the rationale of the project is that waste management is not just about protecting the environment, but it can also be a source of empowerment for women and youth in impoverished communities.

"The initiative takes cue from President Ramaphosa's Good Green Deeds campaign, which seeks to encourage South Africans from all walks of life to take part in protecting and preserving their environment. This initiative will provide employment and income opportunities for local women and youth while encouraging their participation in the waste economy by building cleaner, healthier and a sustainable environment," the department said.

Under the Integrated Development and Sustainable Livelihoods Approach, the department has identified Ehlanzeni District Municipality in Mpumalanga, as a pilot district to address the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality.

The department will on Wednesday launch the Food for Waste Project in Manyevini Village.

The department said the community recycling centre will provide a working demonstration of holistic waste management, especially as waste management and environmental pollution is a big problem in the area.