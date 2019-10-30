South Africa: Food for Waste Project to Empower Impoverished Communities

29 October 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Statistics South Africa on Tuesday, South Africa's unemployment rate increased by 0.1 of a percentage point to 29.1% in the third quarter of 2019.

The survey shows that women, in particular black women and young people are the hardest hit, with more than four in every ten young females not in employment, education or training.

To mitigate unemployment and its associated challenges, with particular focus on rural areas, Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu has partnered with Coca Cola Beverage South Africa to establish a community recycling centre under the banner #WasteIsCurrency and #FoodForWaste.

The department said that the rationale of the project is that waste management is not just about protecting the environment, but it can also be a source of empowerment for women and youth in impoverished communities.

"The initiative takes cue from President Ramaphosa's Good Green Deeds campaign, which seeks to encourage South Africans from all walks of life to take part in protecting and preserving their environment. This initiative will provide employment and income opportunities for local women and youth while encouraging their participation in the waste economy by building cleaner, healthier and a sustainable environment," the department said.

Under the Integrated Development and Sustainable Livelihoods Approach, the department has identified Ehlanzeni District Municipality in Mpumalanga, as a pilot district to address the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality.

The department will on Wednesday launch the Food for Waste Project in Manyevini Village.

The department said the community recycling centre will provide a working demonstration of holistic waste management, especially as waste management and environmental pollution is a big problem in the area.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Sustainable Development
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.