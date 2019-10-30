South Africa: Gauteng Drums Up Investment At SA-Europe Dialogue

30 October 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

In the build-up to the South Africa Investment Conference and the Africa Investment Forum, taking place next month, the Gauteng Provincial Government is hosting the Southern Africa-Europe CEO Dialogue.

The two-day dialogue, which started on Tuesday, is a bid by the province to garner investment to the economic hub.

"We are here to remind investors that Gauteng is open for business. Investors can consider agro-processing, automotive, manufacturing and the pharmaceutical industry," said Gauteng Premier Makhura.

In its sixth year, the summit expanded from the South Africa-Italy Summit to the Southern Africa-Europe CEO Dialogue which now includes business and government leaders from all over the SADC region, thus encouraging inclusive growth.

The dialogue provides participants with a unique opportunity to interact directly with prominent European and African CEO's, ministers and institutions.

Over the four-year period of Gauteng Province hosting the summit, the conversations have yielded twelve key foreign direct investments (FDI's) into the Gauteng economy by Italian companies, mainly in agro-processing.

The provincial government's public-private sector investments over the next 5-7 years are worth R500 million.

Ultimately, the province wants to attract 50% (R750 billion) of President Cyril Ramaphosa's investment drive of R1.5 trillion.

"Gauteng is positioned at the heart of the country and the continent in terms of industrial output. The province is well positioned to drive investment aimed at creating jobs and growing the economy of South Africa.

"In the past few years, we have seen massive investments in manufacturing, with a direct investment by Italian companies in a truck manufacturing plant in Rosslyn," said the Premier.

The investment drive is aligned to the Growing Gauteng Together vision 2030 to strengthen strategic partnerships with the private sector to address issues of infrastructure, unemployment and spatial transformation of the Gauteng City Region.

In November, Premier Makhura will officiate the sod-turning of the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone in Silverton, which will attract massive investments into the Gauteng economy.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Investment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.