Kenya: Collins Injera Out of Kenya 7s Olympics Qualifiers

Kenya Sevens speedster Collins Injera will miss the Africa qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics programmed from November 8-9 at Bosman Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa.

However, team manager Eric Ogweno disclosed that Injera, who sustained a shoulder during Safari Sevens, will be ready for the opening legs of the 2019/2020 World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai on December 5-7 and Cape Town on December 13-15 respectively.

Head coach Paul Feeney is preparing to name his final squad of 12 players on Friday at the RFUEA ground.

SELECTION HEADACHE

Feeney was left with a major selection headache when Kenya's second side Morans' stunned South Africa 19-14 to lift this year's Safari Sevens title on October 20 at the RFUEA ground.

It was an inspiring victory for Morans, who had lost 17-12 to South Africa in a Pool "A" outing on Saturday. Kenya's top side Shujaa had to settle for bronze after they beat Russian Academy 19-5 in the play-off for third place.

"I named 12 players in Shujaa side and I have six more to add before the Olympic qualifiers and for sure it a tough call for me. It will be hard to pick a team in the three weeks I have," said Feeney after Safari Sevens final. "But as a coach I rather have a selection headache."

Kenya Sevens are gunning to qualify for the Sumer Games for the second time after they beat Zimbabwe 19-17 through Dennis Ombachi's last minute try at the same venue in South Africa to qualify for the 2016 Rio Games.

The qualifier will involve 14 teams - Africa champions Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda, Madagascar, Zambia, Tunisia, Senegal, Morocco, Namibia, Ghana, Botswana, Mauritius, Côte d'Ivoire and Nigeria.

The winner of the tournament will be declared 2019 African champions and will qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. South Africa have already qualified by virtue of finishing in the top four of the 2018/2019 World Rugby Sevens Series.