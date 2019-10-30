Sudan: SFD Affirms its Keenness to Raise its Cooperation With Sudan to Broader Horizons

Khartoum — The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has affirmed its keenness to strengthen economic cooperation with Sudan and move it to broader horizons. SFD Mission concluded an inspection visit on Tuesday to the projects SFD financed. The mission pointing out, during its final meeting at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, that the performance of projects is reassuring, stressing the Fund's keenness to address the obstacles that may hinder the performance progress, asserting SFD concern with the promotion of its development projects funded in Sudan in various fields and evaluation of performance across the various stages, emphasizing the Fund's keenness on the continuous improvement of the projects. Both the Ministry of Finance and the Saudi Fund for Development stressed their keenness to activate and develop the joint economic cooperation relations for the benefit of both sisterly countries. It is noteworthy that the SFD Mission has been visiting the country during the period 27 and 29 of the current October in order to monitor the progress of the performance of the existing projects and to consider the possibility of financing new development projects.