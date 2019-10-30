Sudan: Commerial Exchange Between Sudan and India Amountst to U.S.$ 1.5

Khartoum, 29 (SUNA) - The Indian Ambassador to Sudan Mr. Ravindra Prasad Jaiswal has affirmed the annual trade exchange with Sudan amounted to about $ 1.5. At the opening of the exhibition of the Catalogs of the Indian Companies at the Tower of the Federation of the Chambers of Commerce, the ambassador reiterated his country's emphasis on the depth of economic and social relations between the two countries, pointing to the export of various Indian products to Sudan, especially agricultural inputs and human medicines, in addition to India's import of a number of Sudanese products. Mr. Jaiswal said that there has been continuous cooperation between the two countries in the field of human resources development, referring to his country's focus on human development in Sudan in several development programs besides scholarships for postgraduate studies and training sessions, pointing out that India recently received about 40 young staff for a two-week training session, adding that India is also currently hosting staff from the Ministries of Agriculture and Finance as well as a number of ministries to have courses in English language. For his part, Treasury Trustee at the Federation of Chambers of Commerce Saad Al-Omda stressed the importance of trade fairs in providing information about the companies that market their products, referring to the positive repercussions for consumers through their direct dealing with the producers inside these fairs. Al-Omda hoped that all countries would follow the model of India in establishing exhibitions for their products and circulating this initiative to all countries in the future, stressing the readiness of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce to provide all investors and businessmen with adequate information. He asserted that the Federation Tower was a center of trade information for all countries to facilitate information for all businessmen.