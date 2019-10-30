Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Receives New U.S. Chargé d'Affaires

29 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Tuesday, received at his office in Republican Palace the New US Chargé D'affaires, Brian Shukan, and discussed the cooperation between the two countries.

The Sovereignty Council has stressed the importance of removing Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism, pointing to the importance of looking positively for the real change brought about by the revolution and the consequent practical measures for realizing change in Sudan

The ambassador at North America Department at the Foreign Ministry, Maha Ayoub, stated to the press that the US Chargé D'affaires noted there are procedures underway to remove Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorismt and that this issue needs time.

