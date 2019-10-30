Chad: Al-Burhan Praises Distinguished Relations Between Sudan and Chad

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has praised the distinguished level of the relations between Sudan and Chad.

This came during meeting Tuesday at Republican Palace with the Chadian Ambassador to Khartoum, Sallih Hamid, on the occasion of expiry of his assignment to Sudan.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan affirmed Sudan keenness to cement its relations with Chad in all domains.

In a press statement, the Chadian Ambassador expressed his pleasure over his office term in Sudan and thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sudan government and the Sudanese people for the cooperation they accorded to his during his office term in Sudan.

The Chadian ambassador has congratulated the Sudanese people on the success of their glorious peaceful revolution which reflected their awareness and patriotism.