African Competitions - Local Clubs Fixed On Adversaries

Champion of Cameroon, Coton Sport of Garoua, will clash with Asante Kotoko of Ghana while New Stars of Douala will take on Gor Mahia of Kenya in the playoffs of the CAF Confederations Cup. This was the outcome of the draws for the play-offs that took place in Cairo on Friday December 28, 2018. Coton Sport of Garoua was booted out of the qualifying rounds of the African Cham pions League. New Stars of Douala face Gor Mahia FC of Kenya. The champions of Kenya were eliminated from the African Champions League by Espérance of Tunis. The first leg matches will be played during the weekend of 11, 12 and 13, January 2019 while the second leg matches will take place on the 17, 18 and 20 January 2019.