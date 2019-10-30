Sudan: ♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

Dabanga Sudan — A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's news highlights from Darfur and Sudan

♦ Council of Ministers grants WFP access to Sudan's Nuba Mountains

October 23 - 2019 KHARTOUM / KAUDA At a session in Khartoum today, Sudan's Council of Ministers have granted permission to the World Food Programme (WFP) to visit the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan for the first time in eight years.

In a press conference after the meeting, Sudan's Minister of Culture and Information, Feisal Mohamed Saleh, said the Council granted permission to WFP Executive Director, David Beasley, to visit Kauda in the Nuba Mountains.

He said the measure comes within the framework of facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to people in all areas of Sudan.

The area of Kauda is controlled by the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu.

The Ministers were also briefed on the state of the peace negotiations with the armed movements,scheduled to resume on November 21.

Saleh said the government is preparing plans for the rehabilitation of war zones, including development, services and infrastructure, and resettlement of displaced people and refugees. These are to be implemented immediately after the signing of the peace agreements.

♦ Op-ed: What will be remembered? History and the Darfur genocide

By Prof Eric Reeves

October 24 - 2019 NORTHAMPTON, MASSACHUSETTS There is still little evidence that the new Prime Minister of Sudan will be able to rein in the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Darfur or halt the predations of armed Arab groups targeting non-Arab/African farmers and displaced people. A violent catastrophe that has continued for seventeen years cannot be subject to a quick fix.

I have done what I can for more than twenty years to fight for a just peace in greater Sudan. I vowed to myself that I would not quit these efforts until I had outlasted Al Bashir-and so I have.

Early on in my writing about Darfur I resolved to create what I considered to be a year-by-year archive of the genocidal violence; the results of this archival endeavour may be found on my website, Twitter account, and in publications.

This is my archive. I will continue to sustain this effort. But I no longer expect to publish in the more conventional sense. A decade of watching the world lose interest in the people of Darfur has been soul-destroying.

My hope is that someday someone will indeed write a full history of the Darfur genocide. If my work serves in any way in this cause, it will have been worth bearing witness as fully as I've been able to unfathomable human destruction and suffering.

More news from Radio Dabanga:

Decline in cholera cases in Sudan

October 28 - 2019 SENNAR / BLUE NILE Sennar and Blue Nile state witnessed a significant decline in cholera cases over the past weeks. Health authorities in both states attributed the decline to efforts to ...

Rebel delegation welcomed in Sudan capital

October 28 - 2019 KHARTOUM The Sudanese government and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) have welcomed the arrival of the delegation of the Sudan Liberation Movement faction under the ...

Crisis Group: Sudan needs support to follow-up power-sharing deal

October 28 - 2019 BRUSSELS Sudan's post-Bashir transition holds the promise of civilian rule but also perils, among them renewed insurgency, economic stagnation, and backsliding into autocracy. Outside powers ..

Sudanese Pound falls further against greenback

October 28 - 2019 KHARTOUM The Sudanese Pound has fallen further against the US Dollar. The buying rate for the Dollar on the streets rose from SDG 75 last week to SDG 76. The official exchange rate set by ...

Sudanese professionals condemn ministers for endorsing militia health campaign

October 26 - 2019 KHARTOUM The Sudanese Professionals Association has condemned the participation of members of the Sovereign Council in the launch of a militia campaign against cholera, dengue, and chikungunya ...

Chikungunya, dengue fever cases recorded in West Darfur

October 25 - 2019 EL GENEINA The Doctors' Committee in West Darfur has reported nine cases of chikungunya fever and two cases of dengue fever in the state capital El Geneina. In a statement on Thursday, the committee ...

Sudan's Attorney General to lift immunity of former NISS members

October 24 - 2019 KHARTOUM Attorney General Tajelsir El Hibir has taken measures to lift the immunity of members of Sudan's now defunct National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), allowing them to ...

Agreement signed on contested Sudan-South Sudan border areas

October 24 - 2019 ADDIS ABABA The Joint Boundary Demarcation Commission between Sudan and South Sudan has signed the full delimitation of the boundaries agreed upon between the two countries in the presence ...

