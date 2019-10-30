Nigeria: Atiku Vs Buhari - CJN Heads Panel, As Hearing Begins

30 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad has assumed headship of the seven-man panel of Justices of the Supreme Court that will hear and determine the appeal the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, filed to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari's re-election.

Other members of the panel are Rhodes Bode-Vivour, Olukayode Ariwola, Inyang Okoro, Amiru Sanusi, Uwani Abajji and Ejembi Eko.

The panel which started sitting around 9 am, have commenced hearing on the appeal.

The appeal is seeking to set aside the September 11 judgement of the Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that affirmed Buhari as the valid winner of the presidential contest that held on February 23.

More details soon...

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

