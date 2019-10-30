Somalia: President Farmaajo Assures Support to Somali Drought Victims

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, has assured increased urgent support to drought victims across different regions following the spread of flash floods after heavy rainfall.

Speaking at the State House while addressing various representatives of the ongoing relief efforts, led by the National Flood Emergency Response Committee, religious scholars and business community leaders, the President expressed commitment and emphasized that the Somali government will intensify the ongoing rescue efforts, to salvage the situation in Hiiraan, Bakool and Gedo regions.

The President also led the members of the National Flood Emergency Committee, religious scholars and business representatives in prayers for the citizens who lost their lives in the floods and sent condolences to their families, friends and the Somali people.

President Farmajo reiterated the need for national solidarity and support for the Somali citizens caught up in the crisis with more focus on meeting the needs such as food, water, and shelter to reach the most vulnerable including children, women, and the elderly.

"I am making a personal appeal to our Civil Servants and all salaried Somali citizens to allocate some shares of their salaries and donate to our brothers and sisters affected by the floodings. I sincerely applaud the Somali business community for their significant contribution to the ongoing rescue efforts".

President Farmaajo has promised close collaboration between the multi-agency government team and religious leaders, youth groups, women and civil society to complement the current relief measures of gathering resources and reaching out to the victims.

The leadership of the Somali business community welcomed the president's call and agreed to join the public co-operation arrangements with the Somali government to reduce the impact of the flooding has had on Somali citizens and their livelihoods.

The National Flood Emergency Committee which consists of Government ministers on its part also updated the president on the gains made so far in relation to the rescue efforts and shared the latest endeavors to rescue affected flood victims and their livestock.