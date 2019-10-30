East Africa: EAC to Host Global Manufacturing Summit

THE East African Community (EAC) Secretariat is set to host the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit (GMIS) Connect Roadshow mid next month.

Scheduled for November 14 to 15 here in Arusha, the objective of the GMIS is to explore in detail the implications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) on the region's manufacturing, industrialization and investment prospects.

According to a statement availed to the 'Daily News' yesterday, the two-day roadshow will focus on showcasing the importance of the 4IR for industry development in Eastern Africa and provide examples on how it's adoption can be further accelerated.

The roadshow will also identify opportunities to promote investments into the 4IR and craft policies to foster it's absorption as well as explore opportunities for the development of, and linking to, national and regional projects that could foster industrial transformation.

"It will introduce policymakers and private sector representatives to an analysis based on statistical indicators, on progress that countries and sectors have made in the adoption of advanced technologies and use the information for evidence-based policy-making," the statement read in part.

The roadshow is also expected to promote GMIS 2020 Hannover among important stakeholders in industrial development in East Africa, showcasing the types of partnerships and linkages to key players in the industry.

It is organized in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and brings together representatives of East African industrial and manufacturing companies including SMEs and start-ups; business associations; representatives of African Governments (industry and related); academia; think tanks; training and education institutions; UN organizations and civil society organizations, including representatives of youth and women.

"It is also expected to create a greater awareness about the opportunities and challenges arising from the Fourth Industrial Revolution for the regional industrial sector and the associated decision makers as well as other stakeholders," said the statement