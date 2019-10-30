Tanzania: JPM Hosts, Assigns New Envoys

...tells Rwandan representative to amplify trade relations

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday received credentials from three foreign diplomats, challenging the new Rwandan envoy in Tanzania to work hard towards improved trade relations between the two nations.

He told Major General Charles Karamba that, "Tanzania and Rwanda share a lot in common and President Paul Kagame is the current Chairman of the East African Community, there is no need to waste time."

He challenged the new envoy to cement trade relations for the mutual benefits of people in the two East African countries.

During a brief ceremony at the State House in Dar es Salaam, Dr Magufuli also received credentials from European Union (EU) and Finland Ambassadors Manfred Fanti and Riitta Swan, respectively.

Among others, Dr Magufuli cited areas which need to be worked upon as the use of Tanga Port for Rwanda's exports and imports as it had been earlier agreed by the presidents of the two countries.

In response, Major General Karamba said he was fully committed to fulfil the desires of President Kagame in advancing trade between Rwanda and Tanzania.

"I am equally glad and appreciative to the government of Tanzania for agreeing to receive and host me in my new capacity," the diplomat observed.

Earlier, Ambassador Fanti told President Magufuli that he will dedicate his time in office to foster development cooperation between the European regional bloc and Tanzania.

"It is my sincere belief that there are many areas of development cooperation which can uplift Tanzania to attain middle-income economy," he commented.

The diplomat expressed his commitment to focus on smooth and effective execution of projects, which have been agreed upon in 11 agreements between Tanzania and EU Development Fund which have been allocated 1.583tri/-.

Apart from the projects, the diplomat mentioned another area of focus as supporting Tanzania to improve the generation of electricity through its state-owned power utility Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO).

President Magufuli hailed Mr Fanti for his commitment to strengthen existing relations between the two partners, stating further that Tanzania cherishes its cordial and historic ties with EU.

"The government is ready to work with you for the benefit of our people," he assured the envoy.

The Finish diplomat hailed the government under President Magufuli for the anti-corruption crusade.

The government of Finland, she explained, is committed to work with Tanzania in strengthening revenue collections by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), environment conservation as well as improving good governance.