Tanzania: Brave Lady Golfers Long to See JPM

TANZANIA golf players who gallantly won the East and Central African Golf Challenge title in Entebbe, Uganda over the weekend said they long to meet President John Magufuli and present him the title.

National team members Captain Hawa Wanyeche, Madina Iddi, Angel Eaton and Neema Olomi, said in Dar es Salaam upon their arrival from Uganda that they would like to meet and talk to President if possible to hand him that honour.

Team that went to Uganda under Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) president Sophia Viggo, worked very hard in a difficult situation.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Susan Mlawi, who accorded the team, complemented the golfers and officials for a commendable job.

Mlawi urged the government to continue supporting golf and golfers and advised them to continue winning other titles after the regional one.

Tanzania ladies won the first title in Uganda in 2009 when first edition of the biannual tournament was launched and retained it two years later when Tanzania hosted it in 2011 at People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club. Hence winning it in Uganda this month earned their third title.

Madina, whose brilliance helped country win the event for the third time, was also named the top player of the tournament for second time after she did the same at TPDF Lugalo course.

She carded aggregate 220 (76,73,71) individual gross score to help Tanzania claim the team title with 695 total strokes followed by hosts Uganda with 721, while Kenya finished third with 748 strokes.

Madina proved to everyone that she is above all. Two years ago she won individual top title during the All Africa Challenge Trophy in Accra, Ghana as well she helped Tanzania finish second behind South Africa at the prestigious biannual championship.

She said that team has been doing well for years, but still waiting for the opportunity to meet President like other sports and have chart with him.

"We had this idea to meet President for a decade before Magufuli came to power; we have this plea since 2009 after we won our first ECAACT title, we would like to ask again if possible to meet him," she said.

Disclosing the secret behind her wonderful achievement at national team, Madina said first is prayers and second commitment towards team and country and as well fellow team members support.

Her Uganda performance is her best ever in the national team and she thanked God for that. Madina stressed that both team and individual victories make her even hungrier for more.

Lugalo Chairman Michael Luwongo, who also joined Mlawi to welcome the players, has been a good supporter of the team and assured them a continued support.